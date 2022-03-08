Indiana coronavirus updates: Masks optional at Children's Museum beginning Wednesday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Masks optional at Children's Museum beginning Wednesday

Guests at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis will have the option to wear a mask indoors, beginning Wednesday, March 9.

Museum staff, volunteers, interns, contractors and vendors will still be required to wear face masks indoors.

The museum said the change in its mask policy follows extensive consultation with its scientific advisory panel consisting of leading medical and public health officials.

Ahead of the outdoor Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience reopening on March 19, the Children's Museum will increase capacity limits to approximately 75%.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.33 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 960,310 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 447.89 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.00 million deaths and more than 10.60 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Franciscan Health adjusts visitation policies

With COVID-19 coronavirus cases dropping in central Indiana and the number of patients hospitalized with the virus also on the decline, Franciscan Health is relaxing its visitor policies for the four medical campuses in Indianapolis, Mooresville and Carmel.

The following policies will go into effect 9 a.m. Monday, March 7:

Patients will be allowed two visitors at a time during visiting hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. All ages are now permitted as visitors.

Active screening of visitors for COVID-like symptoms is being discontinued. Visitors should self-screen for COVID symptoms and only visit the hospital if symptom-free.

All visitors 2 and older are required to wear an unvented face mask. Visitors without an unvented mask will be provided one upon entering the hospital.

Visitors should continue to observe social distancing and practice good hand hygiene.

The new policies were defined with input from the Franciscan Alliance leadership and guidelines from the CDC, Indiana Department of Health and Marion County Health Department.

Purdue to relax mask protocols in classes, research spaces

Purdue University announced it will drop its mask mandate and move to mask optional beginning March 14. This means masks won't be required in classrooms or research spaces.

However, the university did say masks will still be required in health care settings and where contractually required. Masks also continue to be required as apart of the quarantine process for those infected or exposed to COVID-19.

The university's decision was made based on data showing declining COVID-19 cases, current CDC guidance and the high rate of vaccinations among the campus community. According to Purdue, the campus is now 90% vaccinated.

Free vaccines and boosters will continue to be available at no cost at Purdue’s campus vaccine clinic. The university will also continue to provide free N95 and KN95 masks throughout campus.

Global death toll tops 6 million as pandemic enters 3rd year

The official global death toll from COVID-19 is topped 6 million people early Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now in its third year, is far from over.

The milestone is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of the pandemic even as people are shedding masks, travel is resuming and businesses are reopening around the globe.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at at 3838 N. Rural Street in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at Coronavirus.IN.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting MarionHealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit OurShot.IN.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

