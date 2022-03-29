Indiana coronavirus updates: IU Health administers 1 millionth COVID test

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.95 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 977,680 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 482.33 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.12 million deaths and more than 10.89 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

IU Health administers 1 millionth COVID test

The IU Health Pathology lab team announced it has processed its 1 millionth COVID-19 test. In the two years since the pandemic started, the team has grown from 13 to more than 40 members.

After hospitalizations peaked during the omicron surge, IU Health said it's currently treating 57 patients for COVID-19 statewide.

Biden spokesperson tests positive for COVID-19 after Europe trip

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday after returning from Europe with President Joe Biden, in the latest infiltration of the coronavirus into the West Wing's protective bubble around Biden.

Jean-Pierre, the principal deputy press secretary, said she last saw Biden “during a socially distanced meeting” on Saturday. Biden, because he is fully vaccinated, is not considered a “close contact" under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Jean-Pierre traveled to Belgium and Poland with Biden after press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the virus last week.

Kroger offering 'Test to Treat'

Kroger Health announced that its Little Clinics are participating in the Biden Administration’s “Test to Treat” initiative for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The service is available at all 225 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, and Virginia.

If you visit a Little Clinic and test positive for COVID-19, you will receive their antiviral prescription, if clinically appropriate, which can be filled at a Kroger pharmacy.

Patients can schedule a test at https://www.kroger.com/health/clinic and select, “COVID Viral Test (Test Active Infection)” as the reason for their visit.

The U.S. COVID-19 Therapeutic Locator provides additional information linked here.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at 3838 N. Rural St. in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at coronavirus.in.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting marionhealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

Marion County March clinic schedule