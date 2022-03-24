Indiana coronavirus updates: IPS hosting immunization clinic at Northwest Middle School on Thursday

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Moderna says its low-dose COVID shots work for kids under 6

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers the company announced Wednesday -- and if regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer.

Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for youngsters under 6. The company also is seeking to have larger-dose shots cleared for older children and teens in the U.S.

The nation’s 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination. Competitor Pfizer currently offers kid-sized doses for school-age children and full-strength shots for those 12 and older.

Moderna enrolled about 6,900 tots in a study of the 25-microgram doses. Early data showed after two shots, youngsters developed virus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as young adults getting regular-strength shots, the company said in a press release.

Moderna said the small doses were safe, and the main side effects were mild fevers like those associated with other commonly used pediatric vaccines.

Once Moderna submits the data to the FDA, regulators will debate whether to authorize emergency use of the small doses for tots. If so, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then will decide whether to recommend them.

IPS hosting immunization clinic at Northwest Middle School on Thursday, March 24

Indianapolis Public Schools is hosting a Back on Track clinic at Northwest Middle School on Thursday, March 24, 2022, to allow children to update routine childhood vaccinations that were delayed or canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccinations for measles, mumps, rubella, polio, and HPV will be available, as well as flu shots and, for those age 5 and older, COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters.

The event is open to everyone and will include free school supplies and raffles every 30 minutes for $50 gift cards from MDwise, which is partnering with IPS on the clinic.

Parents and caregivers should sign up online at: patients.vaxcare.com/registration (enter enrollment code IN65942, then select "Northwest Middle School/Newcomer Program 3/24").

Registration is encouraged but not required.

The clinic hours run from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Northwest Middle School, which is located at 5525 West 34th Street near Moller Road on the west side of Indianapolis.

Those needing a ride to the clinic may contact MDwise customer service at 800-356-1204.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.84 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4:15 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 974,830 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 475.79 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.10 million deaths and more than 10.83 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be heading to Europe with President Joe Biden.

Psaki said she took a PCR test in preparation for the trip, which came back positive. Biden had a negative PCR test the same day.

According to the release, Psaki met with Biden twice on Monday. Because the meetings were socially distanced, she said Biden is not considered a close contact according to CDC guidance.

Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild" symptoms.

On social media, the former Democratic presidential candidate said she was “feeling fine" and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to get tested in the days to come.

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness" and urged people to get vaccine and booster shots.

Former President Barack Obama announced earlier this month that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at 3838 N. Rural St. in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at coronavirus.in.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting marionhealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

