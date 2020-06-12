Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Virus cases continue climbing in US

Sunday's latest headlines in the coronavirus pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

Virus cases continue climbing in US during holiday season

Coronavirus infections across the U.S. continue to rise as the country moves deeper into a holiday season when gatherings of family and friends could push the numbers even higher.

Vast swaths of southern and inland California imposed new restrictions on businesses and activities Saturday as hospitals in the nation’s most populous state face a dire shortage of beds.

Data from Johns Hopkins University show a new daily high of nearly 228,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases was reported nationwide Friday. Hospital officials have issued bleak warnings about the potential for severe overcrowding in hospitals.

Officials fear that Thanksgiving gatherings seeded new outbreaks that are not yet showing in daily case counts.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 14.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 281 thousand deaths and 5.57 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 66.6 million confirmed cases with more than 1.59 million deaths and 42.8 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

7,800 new COVID-19 cases, 78 deaths found in Indiana Saturday

The Indiana State Department of Health said Saturday the 7,793 new cases bring to 375,019 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the coronavirus.

An additional 78 people have died from COVID-19, bringing to 6,285 the total number of deaths in Indiana from the virus.

The department says that to date, 2,292,178 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,272,182 on Friday.

Children's hospitals start treating adults

St. Louis children’s hospitals have started treating adult patients as area hospitals struggle to keep up with rising coronavirus cases.

Dr. Marya Strand, chief medical officer for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Glennon is treating adults who don’t have COVID-19 to take some of the pressure off other hospitals.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital also has opened its doors to adults.

St. Louis-area hospitals are at about 82% capacity for in-patient beds and 81% capacity for ICU beds.

Staff at children’s hospitals have also started volunteering to work at other overwhelmed hospitals.

No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 2 Baylor scrapped over positive tests

The big basketball matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor schedule for Bankers Life Fieldhouse was called off hours before tip-off Saturday because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs program.

A joint statement from the schools said one player and one nonplayer of the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. The unidentified player did not play in Wednesday’s game against West Virginia.