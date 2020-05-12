No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 2 Baylor called off over virus tests

The game was scrapped less than 90 minutes before tip-off Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Scott Drew of Baylor scheduled Saturday’s game for all the right seasons.

They wanted their teams to have another early-season test and play in front of a national TV audience.

The game on CBS between the nation’s top two college basketball teams figured to draw excellent ratings.

For now, No. 1 vs. No. 2 is off.

Less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the teams announced the postponement because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the top-ranked Bulldogs program.

In a joint statement, the schools said one player and one nonplayer in the Gonzaga travel party tested positive.