No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 2 Baylor called off over virus tests

INDIANAPOLIS — Coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Scott Drew of Baylor scheduled Saturday’s game for all the right seasons.
They wanted their teams to have another early-season test and play in front of a national TV audience.
The game on CBS between the nation’s top two college basketball teams figured to draw excellent ratings.
For now, No. 1 vs. No. 2 is off.
Less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the teams announced the postponement because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the top-ranked Bulldogs program.
In a joint statement, the schools said one player and one nonplayer in the Gonzaga travel party tested positive.
The unidentified player didn’t play Wednesday against No. 11 West Virginia.