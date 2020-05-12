x
No. 1 Gonzaga vs No. 2 Baylor called off over virus tests

The game was scrapped less than 90 minutes before tip-off Saturday.
Credit: (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
West Virginia and Gonzaga play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Indianapolis. Gonzaga was scheduled to play Baylor but the game was cancelled due to COVID.

INDIANAPOLIS — Coaches Mark Few of Gonzaga and Scott Drew of Baylor scheduled Saturday’s game for all the right seasons.

They wanted their teams to have another early-season test and play in front of a national TV audience. 

The game on CBS between the nation’s top two college basketball teams figured to draw excellent ratings.

For now, No. 1 vs. No. 2 is off.

Less than 90 minutes before tip-off, the teams announced the postponement because of two positive COVID-19 tests in the top-ranked Bulldogs program. 

In a joint statement, the schools said one player and one nonplayer in the Gonzaga travel party tested positive. 

The unidentified player didn’t play Wednesday against No. 11 West Virginia.