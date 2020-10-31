Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: US cases top 9 million; state records 2nd say of 3K cases

Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Indiana reports 3,000-plus new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day

Indiana reported more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day Friday as the state’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to surge.

The 3,205 new infections the Indiana State Department of Health reported came one day after the state agency reported 3,649 new infections. The cases reported Thursday set a daily high of newly reported cases of COVID-19 and were the first time Indiana had recorded more than 3,000 positive coronavirus cases in one day.

The state agency also reported 26 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 4,286, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 6 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 229,700 deaths and 3.57 million people recovered.

Worldwide, there have been more than 45.67 million confirmed cases with more than 1.19 million deaths and 29.7 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Kentucky reports near-record cases

Kentucky reported a near-record number of new coronavirus cases Friday as the surging outbreak continued sending more people to hospitals, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

“This is a dangerous time. We’re moving the wrong way,” the Democratic governor said as he urged Kentuckians to wear masks in public to protect themselves and those around them.

Beshear reported 1,941 new COVID-19 cases — the second-highest statewide daily total since the pandemic began — and 15 more virus-related deaths.

The state’s positivity rate reached 6.19% — the highest level since May 6, he said.