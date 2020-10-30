Weighing the risks of passing out candy

The pandemic has people trying to figure out safe ways to celebrate Halloween.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nothing is normal in 2020, and Halloween is no exception.

A typically social holiday, the pandemic has people trying to figure out safe ways to celebrate.

“I’ll be sitting further back from the cauldron on Halloween night, and I’ll have a mask here and I’ll be back further and I can wave and say, 'Happy Halloween!',” said Karen Temple of Avon. “So at least we can keep a little flavor of the holiday, but I think it’s more important that we are all here next year.”

Temple usually goes pretty big for Halloween and said it’s one of her favorite holidays. This year, though, she is going to try to do it from a distance.

“This is serious, but to the extent we can, if people are wearing masks and distancing, we seem to be pretty safe,” she said.

Elsewhere, people are getting creative about handing out treats. One man in Rhode Island created a candy zip line. Others have "candy gardens" where trick-or-treaters "pick" their candy from stakes in the ground. A woman in Brownsburg told 13News she’s going to hand out candy with tongs.

Temple’s neighbor also plans to give out candy but will be wearing gloves and won’t let other hands go into her candy bowl.

“Kids aren’t going to be reaching into the bucket or anything, so we are going to be handing out our candy singly, so I don’t think it’s too much of a risk,” said Sandy Brown.

We also talked to number of other families who say they’ll likely be sitting it out this year.

For the kids who are looking to grab as much candy as they can this weekend, we decided to look into how easily the virus can spread through a candy wrapper.

The good news is that the CDC says the virus does not travel easily on surfaces, like a plastic wrapper. It's about the same as touching your mail or picking something up at the grocery store.

That doesn't mean it's impossible, though.

So doctors recommend taking a few extra precautions with the kids.

First try to keep them from touching and snacking on their candy while they're out trick-or-treating. Use hand sanitizer frequently and try to keep them from touching their face too much.