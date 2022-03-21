Indiana coronavirus updates: White House tours to resume next month as virus fades

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, March 21, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.73 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 2 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 971,160 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 470.74 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.07 million deaths and more than 10.79 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Hong Kong will review COVID-19 restrictions as cases decline

Hong Kong’s leader says the government will consider lifting strict social distancing measures as new COVID-19 infections in the city continue trending downward. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Sunday she “wouldn't promise now there's room for adjustment, but following a review, we have a duty to account for the findings in this review and the direction that we will take.”

Hong Kong is in the middle of a massive outbreak, recording over 1 million total cases in the city of 7.4 million.

But new infections are trending downward. In early March, Hong Kong reported more than 50,000 new infections in one day. On Saturday, it recorded 16,583 new cases.

White House tours to resume next month as virus fades

Public tours of the White House will resume next month after a more than 14-month hiatus due to the coronavirus, the Biden administration announced last week.

Tours of the executive mansion were suspended indefinitely by President Joe Biden when he took office as he tightened virus protocols in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The free tours must be requested through a congressional office and will resume Friday and Saturday mornings beginning Friday, April 15.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at 3838 N. Rural St. in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at coronavirus.in.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting marionhealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

