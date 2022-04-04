Indiana coronavirus updates: Purdue suspends COVID-19 surveillance testing as campus immunity hits 92%

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, April 4, 2022.

Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 80.15 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 12:45 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 982,560 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 491.43 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.15 million deaths and more than 10.98 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Purdue suspends COVID-19 surveillance testing as campus immunity hits 92%

Purdue University is ending surveillance testing for students and employees not vaccinated against COVID-19. The ending of testing is effective April 1.

Boilermakers had the choice of either getting vaccinated or participating in routine surveillance testing.

The university said its campus community is now 90% vaccinated and the overall immunity is more than 92%.

Since March 18, more than 2,000 surveillance tests have been performed, and only six positive cases were found – which is a 0.3% positivity rate.

Targeted testing will continue where potential spread of coronavirus is possible.

Surveillance testing could be reinstated if there is a surge in case numbers or new variants emerge.

Vaccines and boosters continue to be available at no cost at Purdue’s campus vaccine clinic.

COVID-19 temporarily stops Daniel Craig's return to Broadway

Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig’s return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19.

The show's official Twitter account says performances are canceled through Thursday. Craig stars in a revival of Williams Shakespeare’s tragedy, with Ruth Negga making her Broadway debut playing Lady Macbeth.

Other high-profile shows on Broadway have had to cancel shows due to their lead actor’s contracting the virus, including both “The Music Man” leads, Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster.

Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passes

A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.

The man from Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months.

Criminal police caught him earlier this month.

The German news agency dpa reported Sunday the suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery.

It's not clear what impact the about 90 shots had on the man’s own health.

US launches covid.gov website

The Biden administration rolled out covid.gov, which it says is a one-stop website that will help people in the United States access COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, along with status updates on infection rates where they live.

“Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools,” the White House said. People will also be able to find the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19 in their community.

2nd COVID-19 booster shot available to Hoosiers 50 and up

The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that Hoosiers age 50 and older, as well as those 12 and older with weakened immune systems, are now eligible to receive a second mRNA COVID-19 booster shot at least four months after their first booster dose.

The announcement comes one day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for that age group and and certain younger people with severely weakened immune systems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later recommended the extra shot as an option but stopped short of urging that those eligible rush out and get it right away.

The IDOH is advising vaccine providers that they can begin administering second boosters of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to people who qualify.

The CDC also says that adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose of either mRNA vaccine.

You can find a vaccine location at ourshot.in.gov or by calling Indiana 211 (866-211-9966). Appointments are recommended, but many sites do accept walk-ins.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at 3838 N. Rural St. in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at coronavirus.in.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting marionhealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

