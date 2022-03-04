Indiana coronavirus updates: Eiteljorg changing mask policy

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, March 4, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holcomb ends public health emergency

Indiana lawmakers gave final approval Thursday to administrative steps Gov. Eric Holcomb said were necessary to end the statewide COVID-19 public health emergency while still protecting enhanced federal funding.

The governor’s office said Holcomb signed the bill into law shortly after Indiana House members voted by a wide margin in favor of the bill, setting the stage for Holcomb to lift the emergency declaration after nearly two years.

Holcomb later Thursday signed an executive order ending the current public health emergency. It was due to expire Saturday.

Eiteljorg changing mask policy

The Eiteljorg Museum will make face masks optional for visitors, staff and volunteers starting March 7. Those who are immunocompromised, are unvaccinated or live with unvaccinated individuals who are unvaccinated are strongly recommended to continue wearing masks.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.19 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:15 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 956,260 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 442.09 million confirmed coronavirus cases with 5.98 million deaths and more than 10.55 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

NFL suspends all COVID protocols, cites 'encouraging trends'

The NFL has suspended all aspects of its COVID-19 protocols, citing recent trends showing that the spread of the coronavirus is declining. In an agreement with the players’ association, the league sent a memo to the 32 teams in which it mentioned “encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the evolving guidance from the CDC, changes to state law and the counsel of our respective experts” as reasons for the move.

Should the NFL find reasons to reimpose any aspects of the protocols, it will do so in conjunction with the NFL Players Association.

But each team must have a facility to accommodate anyone who reports symptoms that require testing.

Weight room restrictions, including capacity limits, have been dropped, though each team can impose its own rules for weight room usage.

Tracing devices have not been required since Jan. 3, and the service is being discontinued.

Ball State drops mask mandate

Ball State University will no longer require face masks inside campus buildings and vehicles beginning Friday, March 4. BSU President Geoffrey Mearns announced the transition to mask optional in a statement on Wednesday.

Face masks will still be required in some locations, such as health care and laboratory settings, according to the university's COVID-19 response plans for students and employees. The university will also require people who have had COVID-19 to wear a mask for at least five days after their isolation period ends.

Mearns said the university made the decision based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a team of local health experts, as well as on-campus data that shows new infections are on the decline. He also noted the "relatively high vaccination rates" among full-time employees and on-campus students.

"This adjustment is justified by the sustained and substantial decline in the number of new infections among the members of our campus community. For example, last week, there were 17 new positive cases. That is the lowest number of new cases in a week since classes resumed in August 2021," Mearns said.

Mearns asked that everyone on campus "respect anyone who chooses to wear a mask, irrespective of that person’s reason for doing so."

The university will resume offering free COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and testing after spring break on Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16.

Biden outlines COVID-19 plans, says it's time to return to work

President Joe Biden declared Tuesday that “it's time for Americans to get back to work” as he announced new efforts to allow people to return to normal activities safely after two years of pandemic disruptions.

Biden used his State of the Union address to announce that his administration was launching a “test-to-treat” initiative to provide free antiviral pills at pharmacies to those who test positive for the virus.

A White House official said the “test-to-treat” plan will initially roll out in hundreds of pharmacies across the country, including CVS, Walgreens, and Kroger locations. Those who test positive at the sites will be able to obtain the antiviral pills on the spot for immediate use.

He also highlighted the progress made on the pandemic since last year, with a dramatic reduction in cases, readily-available vaccines and tests, and new therapeutics soon becoming more accessible.

Biden said that starting next week, the administration would make available four more free tests to U.S. households through COVIDTests.gov, which has sent more than 270 million free tests to nearly 70 million households since it launched in mid-January.

FDA adds another COVID-19 test to 'do not use' list

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a "do not use" warning for another COVID-19 test, saying it has not been authorized for use in the U.S. and could provide false results. It's at least the third such warning issued for coronavirus tests this year.

The warning is for the “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)” from ACON Laboratories. The test comes in a dark blue box with white lettering and symbols in the lower right corner of the box, including the letters “CE.”

The FDA said it should not be confused with the similarly-named "Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Test," which comes in a white box. That test is authorized by the FDA and can continue to be used.

The concern is the “Flowflex SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Self-Testing)” could provide false results. A false positive would mean the test says someone has COVID-19 when they don't. A false negative would indicate the person does not have COVID when they actually do.