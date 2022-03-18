Indiana coronavirus updates: Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, March 18, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot

Drug maker Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults. The request Thursday is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.

In a press release, the company says its request for approval for all adults was made “to provide flexibility” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the “appropriate use” of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, “including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities.”

U.S. health officials currently recommend a primary series of two doses of the Moderna vaccine and a booster dose months later.

Moderna said its request for an additional dose was based on “recently published data generated in the United States and Israel following the emergence of Omicron.”

On Tuesday, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.68 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5 a.m. ET Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 970,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 465.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.06 million deaths and more than 10.75 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Health chief warns of COVID funds shortage

With the nation yearning for a new normal after its long struggle with the coronavirus, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra is warning that vaccines, tests and treatments will be “stuck on the ground” unless Congress provides additional funds the White House has demanded.

Omicron variant BA.2, which is causing a virus rebound in Europe and Asia, is gaining ground in the U.S., although overall cases here are still in decline. And Becerra said a funding impasse with Capitol Hill could hamper the Biden administration' s promising new strategy called “Test to Treat.”

Under that plan, people could go to their local drugstore for a COVID test, and if they were positive, receive medication they could then take at home. A “one-stop shop,” he called it.

But “if you don't have the dollars to let it fly, you're stuck,” Becerra said. “You're stuck on the ground.”

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Becerra also expressed concerns about cases rising among children as schools lift mask requirements.

He said his Department of Health and Human Services is trying to prepare so millions of people do not lose health insurance once their eligibility for Medicaid lapses when the government ends the official COVID public health emergency.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at 3838 N. Rural St. in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at coronavirus.in.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting marionhealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

Marion County March clinic schedule

Northeast District Health Office, 6042 E. 21st St.

Mondays: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesdays: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 26 only, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tuesdays: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tuesdays: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. Northwest District Health Office, 6940 N. Michigan Road

Thursdays: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 only: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mondays: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Fridays: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesdays: 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Costco ending shopping hours reserved for seniors, first responders

Membership-only retailer Costco has announced it will end special operating hours for senior customers, health care workers and first responders.

In an update posted on its website, Costco said after April 17, there would be no restrictions on who could shop at any time. Currently, only a select group of shoppers were allowed in between the hours of 9 and 10 a.m. in most locations while seniors shopped.