Indiana coronavirus updates: IU Health to begin giving vaccinations Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic:

IU Health to begin giving vaccinations Wednesday

Doses for the first vaccine for COVID-19 are expected to be administered Wednesday in central Indiana.

Over the next five days, IU Health is expected to vaccinate 1,900 front-line health care workers.

Three weeks after getting the first round, front-line health care workers fighting against COVID will get the second round of the vaccine.

The first doses, developed by Pfizer Inc./BioNTech, in the state were administered Monday to a physician, nurse, respiratory therapist, pharmacist, patient care tech and environmental services tech at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne.

The Indiana State Department of Health says that by the end of the week, more than 50 Indiana hospitals and clinics are expected have received a total of 55,575 vaccine doses. According to the Associated Press, it's part of the largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 16.72 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of 3:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 303,000 deaths in the United States. Early Wednesday morning, Johns Hopkins University did not have updated data for recoveries in the U.S. On Monday, that number was approximately 6.3 million.

Worldwide, there have been more than 73.51 million confirmed cases with more than 1.63 million deaths and 41.64 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

FDA allows use of over-the-counter home test for COVID-19

The first home test for COVID-19 that doesn't require a prescription will soon be on U.S. store shelves.

U.S. officials Tuesday authorized the rapid coronavirus test which can be done entirely at home. The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration represents another important — though incremental — step in U.S. efforts to expand testing options.

The agency's action allows the test to be sold in places like drugstores "where a patient can buy it, swab their nose, run the test and find out their results in as little as 20 minutes," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, in a statement.

Regulators granted emergency use for a similar test last month, but that one requires a doctor's prescription.

Initial supplies of the over-the-counter test will be limited. Australian manufacturer Ellume said it expects to produce 3 million tests next month before ramping up production over the first half of 2021.