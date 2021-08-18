Indiana coronavirus updates: Westfield, Brownsburg schools mask mandates return Wednesday

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Westfield, Brownsburg schools mask mandates return Wednesday

Students in Westfield Washington and Brownsburg schools will again be required to wear a mask indoors starting Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The districts announced the decisions Monday evening. All students, staff and guests will be required to wear a mask while inside a school facility.

"This policy update will allow us to keep more students in a safe, in-person learning environment and increase the chances of Westfield Washington Schools making it through the year without any major learning disruptions," Westfield Washington Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul A. Kaiser wrote.

Meanwhile, Mt. Vernon Community Schools will move to a tiered system for individual schools. When a school reaches the orange tier, masks will be required. That's the case for Mt. Vernon Middle School, which will go to the orange tier Wednesday for at least five days.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 37.01 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 623,300 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 208.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.38 million deaths. More than 4.75 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Upcoming central Indiana mobile vaccination clinics

Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon:

Colts Training Camp

19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN

Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Excel Center

1635 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46222

Excel Center-Noblesville

300 N. 17th St., Noblesville, IN 46060

Excel Center-Muncie

1023 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47305

Excel Center-Shelbyville

117 N. Harrison St., Shelbyville, IN 46176

Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Excel Center-Shadeland

2525 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219

Excel Center-Lafayette

615 N. 18th St., Lafayette, IN 47904

Excel Center-University Heights

4200 S. East St., Suite 7, Indianapolis, IN 46227

Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Statehouse Market

430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204



Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Carrier

7310 W. Morris St., Indianapolis, IN 46231

Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

In addition, free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be offered at the following locations from noon to 8 p.m. today through Wednesday at the following locations:

Hendricks Regional Hospital

5492 N. Ronald Reagan Parkway, Brownsburg, IN 46112

4H Fairgrounds Extension

1200 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072

Muncie Fieldhouse

252 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN 47305

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers until January

Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18.