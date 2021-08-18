Indiana coronavirus updates: Westfield, Brownsburg schools mask mandates return Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.
Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Westfield, Brownsburg schools mask mandates return Wednesday
Students in Westfield Washington and Brownsburg schools will again be required to wear a mask indoors starting Wednesday, Aug. 18.
The districts announced the decisions Monday evening. All students, staff and guests will be required to wear a mask while inside a school facility.
"This policy update will allow us to keep more students in a safe, in-person learning environment and increase the chances of Westfield Washington Schools making it through the year without any major learning disruptions," Westfield Washington Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul A. Kaiser wrote.
Meanwhile, Mt. Vernon Community Schools will move to a tiered system for individual schools. When a school reaches the orange tier, masks will be required. That's the case for Mt. Vernon Middle School, which will go to the orange tier Wednesday for at least five days.
Click here to read more about Westfield Washington Schools' mask policy.
Latest US, world numbers
There have been more than 37.01 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 623,300 deaths recorded in the U.S.
Worldwide, there have been more than 208.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.38 million deaths. More than 4.75 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.
Upcoming central Indiana mobile vaccination clinics
Wednesday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon:
Colts Training Camp
19000 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield, IN
Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Excel Center
1635 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis, IN 46222
Excel Center-Noblesville
300 N. 17th St., Noblesville, IN 46060
Excel Center-Muncie
1023 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47305
Excel Center-Shelbyville
117 N. Harrison St., Shelbyville, IN 46176
Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Excel Center-Shadeland
2525 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46219
Excel Center-Lafayette
615 N. 18th St., Lafayette, IN 47904
Excel Center-University Heights
4200 S. East St., Suite 7, Indianapolis, IN 46227
Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Statehouse Market
430 Robert D. Orr Plaza, Indianapolis, 46204
Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
Carrier
7310 W. Morris St., Indianapolis, IN 46231
Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.:
Mooresville High School
550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158
In addition, free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be offered at the following locations from noon to 8 p.m. today through Wednesday at the following locations:
Hendricks Regional Hospital
5492 N. Ronald Reagan Parkway, Brownsburg, IN 46112
4H Fairgrounds Extension
1200 S. Main St., Tipton, IN 46072
Muncie Fieldhouse
252 N. Walnut St., Muncie, IN 47305
Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.
TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers until January
Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18.
The rule also applies to travelers on public transportation including trains, subways and buses.