Indiana coronavirus updates: President Biden shares COVID-19 assistance plans, including vaccine distribution, another relief package

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Jan. 21.

Gov. Holcomb's weekly COVID-19 briefing scheduled for Thursday

Gov. Eric Holcomb's weekly briefing on Indiana's response to the COVID-19 pandemic will take place Thursday, Jan. 21 this week.

The virtual press conferences typically take place each Wednesday but was moved this week due to the presidential inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The virtual press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 24.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 406,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 96.86 million confirmed cases with more than 2.07 million deaths and 53.38 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

President Biden shares COVID-19 assistance plans, including vaccine distribution, another relief package

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that “democracy has prevailed” and summoning American resilience and unity to confront the deeply divided nation's historic confluence of crises.

Biden was eager to go big early, with an ambitious first 100 days including a push to speed up the distribution of COVID-19 vaccinations to anxious Americans and pass a $1.9 trillion economic relief package.

His actions also included a mandate for wearing masks on federal property.

In addition, Biden will be asking the Board of Education to extend the near-yearlong pause on student loan payments, and for the Biden administration, that means stopping student loan payments, interest-free.

Payments were scheduled to resume at the end of January. Now, the pause is extended through Sept. 30.

Amazon offers to help Biden with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Amazon is offering to help President Joe Biden with distribution in order to achieve his goal of 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in his first 100 days in office.

Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon's Worldwide Consumer division, said in a letter to Biden that Amazon is "prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration's vaccination efforts. Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort."

Letter to @POTUS: “Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of your administration.” pic.twitter.com/bH6y6IZZEW — Amazon News (@amazonnews) January 20, 2021