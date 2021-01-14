Indiana coronavirus updates: Marion County under 'red' advisory due to rise in cases, positivity rate

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Thursday, Jan. 14.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

Marion County under 'red' advisory due to rise in cases, positivity rate

Marion County has been upgraded to the "red" advisory level after a rise in positive cases and 7-day positivity rate put the county over the threshold.

Marion County reported 551 cases per 100,000 residents, which is well above the 200 cases or more for the "red" advisory level. The county also reported a 7-day positive rate of 15.93 percent from all cases, which is above the 15 percent mark to classify a county as "red."

The Indiana State Department of Health's county metrics map is updated Wednesdays at noon and reflects data through the previous Sunday.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 23.07 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 384,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 92.37 million confirmed cases with more than 1.97 million deaths and 51.02 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

70+ Hoosiers now eligible for vaccines

Hoosiers age 70 and older are now able to schedule their COVID-19 vaccinations. The Indiana State Department of Health made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Eligible Hoosiers can schedule their shots at ourshot.in.gov by following these steps:

Click on the link in the red box near the top of the page that says "Click here to find a vaccination site."

Select the county you live in.

Select a vaccine clinic available in your county.

Select the blue link that says "Click here to register."

Select the group you belong to (People 70 years or older), and enter your date of birth.

Certify that you are 70 years or older.

Click "Schedule an appointment."

Dollar General announces plans to pay employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

Dollar General announced plans on Wednesday to pay its front line employees the equivalent of four hours worth of service, to go out and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Tennessee-based company said it wanted to remove barriers for its employees so they won't have to choose between receiving a vaccine or coming into work. Dollar General said that health care personnel and long-term care facility residents are currently receiving the vaccine, but essential workers, which consists of its employees, could be next in line.

"We understand the decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccination is a personal choice, and although we are encouraging employees to take it, we are not requiring them to do so," Dollar General said in a statement.

The chain is one of the first retailers to offer compensation for employees who get vaccinated.