Indiana coronavirus updates: MCPHD testing, vaccine sites closed for MLK Jr. Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic.

MCPHD testing, vaccine sites closed for MLK Jr. Day

The Marion County Public Health Department will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That includes the COVID-19 vaccine clinic and drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites.

The sites will return to regular business hours Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 23.93 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 1:30 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 397,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 95.04 million confirmed cases with more than 2.03 million deaths and 52.31 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

CDC concerned UK coronavirus variant may be dominant in US by March

Health officials say by March, a new and more infectious variant of coronavirus — first found in the United Kingdom — will likely become the dominant variant in the United States.

The UK variant currently is in 12 states but has been diagnosed in only 76 of the 23 million US cases reported to date.

However, it’s likely that version of the virus is more widespread in the US than is currently reported, according to scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While it’s considered more infectious than the virus that’s been causing the bulk of U.S. cases so far, there’s no evidence that it causes more severe illness or is transmitted differently.