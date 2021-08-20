Indiana coronavirus updates: Federal courts impose new restrictions amid surge

The latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic from Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 37.29 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 625,100 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 210 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.4 million deaths. More than 4.83 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Upcoming central Indiana mobile vaccination clinics

Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Carrier

7310 W. Morris St., Indianapolis, IN 46231

Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

Mooresville High School

550 N. Indiana St., Mooresville, IN 46158

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Annual American Indian Council Pow Wow

Boone County Fairgrounds

1300 E. 100 South, Lebanon, IN 46052

Patients with an appointment at a state-hosted public vaccination site can get a free Uber or Lyft ride. Call 2-1-1 or (866) 211-9966 to receive a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber ride to and from your vaccination appointments. IU Health offers free Lyft rides to any vaccine site in the state. Call 1.888.IUHEALTH (888-484-3258) and choose option 9 if you need transportation to your vaccine appointment.

Federal courts impose new COVID-19 restrictions amid surge

When Sigal Chattah goes to federal court to challenge a school mask mandate issued by the governor of Nevada, she'll likely be required to wear the very thing she's arguing against: a mask.

That’s because U.S. District Court in Las Vegas and other courts where plaintiffs are demanding their freedoms from masking and COVID-19 vaccinations require everyone to wear masks. Just as in-person hearings and trials resumed at courthouses around the country, a surge of coronavirus cases sparked by the delta variant has prompted some federal courts to impose new restrictions and requirements for mask-wearing and vaccinations.

“The whole situation is very ironic,” said Chattah, a Republican candidate for state attorney general who is representing two parents in a lawsuit that charges a mask mandate ordered by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is unconstitutional.

The Democratic governor's order requires students and school employees in the Las Vegas and Reno areas to wear masks on buses and inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. The lawsuit challenging them calls the governor's orders “draconian” and says they will inflict emotional distress on schoolchildren and their parents.

Some federal courts re-imposing virus restrictions have also seen lawsuits filed or heard cases challenging public health measures.

Several federal courts have revived old requirements that were relaxed earlier this summer when new cases were plummeting as vaccination rates increased.

Many of the revised policies cite the updated guidance issued late last month by CDC as infection rates soared due to the highly contagious delta variant. The CDC said fully vaccinated people should return to wearing masks in indoor public places in communities where the virus is spreading quickly. It also recommended that all teachers, students and staff at schools wear masks, even if they are fully vaccinated, setting off a firestorm of protests and lawsuits as schools across the country prepare to reopen.

Feds seize over 3,000 fake vaccination cards in Anchorage

More than 3,000 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards have been confiscated at cargo freight facilities at the Anchorage airport as they were being shipped from China, officials said Thursday.

Officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized the cards in the past week as they arrived in small packages, said Jaime Ruiz, an agency spokesperson.

There were between 135 and 150 packages found in Anchorage, all sent by the same person in China, Ruiz said. The packages contained small amounts of the fake cards, about 20 or 25 each.