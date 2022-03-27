Indiana coronavirus updates: Kroger now offering 'Test to Treat'

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Sunday, March 27, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kroger offering 'Test to Treat'

Kroger Health announced that its Little Clinics are participating in the Biden Administration’s “Test to Treat” initiative for patients exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

The service is available at all 225 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, and Virginia.

If you visit a Little Clinic and test positive for COVID-19, you will receive their antiviral prescription, if clinically appropriate, which can be filled at a Kroger pharmacy.

Patients can schedule a test at https://www.kroger.com/health/clinic and select, “COVID Viral Test (Test Active Infection)” as the reason for their visit.

The U.S. COVID-19 Therapeutic Locator provides additional information linked here.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 79.94 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 6 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 976,650 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 480.15 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 6.12 million deaths and more than 10.86 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Marion County COVID-19 vaccination and test clinics continue

The Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) continues to provide free COVID-19 vaccination and testing to anyone interested in receiving these services.

MCPHD is operating one COVID-19 testing site, which is a drive-thru clinic located at 3838 N. Rural St. in Indianapolis.

The clinic's current hours are Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This clinic offers PCR testing only and no rapid testing. A list of additional test sites registered with the Indiana Department of Health is available at coronavirus.in.gov.

Appointments for COVID-19 testing at the MCPHD location are not required but are available by visiting marionhealth.org/indycovid or calling 317-221-5515.

MCPHD is also offering COVID-19 vaccines at its district health offices, ACTION Health Center, and four other locations in Marion County. Appointments for vaccines are not required but are recommended.

Please visit ourshot.in.gov or call 2-1-1 to find a vaccination clinic.

