Indiana coronavirus updates: State reports new daily record, world passes 300M cases

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

State reports record 15K positive cases, 150 additional deaths

The Indiana Department of Health reported 15,277 new positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There have been 1,314,688 positive cases in Indiana since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported an additional 150 people died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 18,794.

IDOH also reported that another 4,256 Indiana residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Thursday morning. The total number of Hoosiers now considered fully vaccinated is 3,572,863.

With 18,837 more booster doses administered, a total of 1,444,231 booster doses have now been given to Indiana residents.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 58.48 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 833,980 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 300.31 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.47 million deaths and more than 9.34 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Westfield Washington Schools enacting mask mandate Friday

Westfield Washington Schools announced the entire district will require masks beginning Friday, Jan. 7. The change comes as all but two schools crossed the 1.75% threshold of positive cases.

That threshold was laid out in the district's COVID-19 protocols, released Nov. 8, 2021. Masks or face coverings will be required in al schools buildings before, during and after school activities, including BAC, TOTS and All-Aboard. Per a federal mandate, they'll continue to be required on buses. Masks will continue to be highly recommended for spectators at athletic events.

The mandate will continue until all schools in the district are simultaneously at a positivity rate below 1%.

Jury trials on hold in Marion County through Jan. 21

Due to surging COVID-19 cases, Marion County will be suspending all jury trials until after Jan. 21. At that point, trial dates will be reset.

Additionally, facial coverings will be required for those 2 and older. Proper wearing of masks will be strongly enforced.

Also, capacity will be limited to 50% in all areas of the courthouse.

Madison County already made a similar move with its courts suspending jury trials past the original Jan. 17 date. The county said it will now wait until it is no longer classified as a "red" county under state health department classifications. A red county has high levels of COVID-19 spread and cases.

Indiana offering booster shots to younger teens following CDC endorsement

Indiana is now offering booster shots to younger teens. This development comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday endorsed an extra Pfizer shot for those ages 12 to 15 and strengthened its recommendation that 16- and 17-year-olds get it, too.

The Indiana Department of Health said Hoosiers aged 12 to 15 who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least five months ago can now receive a booster dose in Indiana.

Hoosiers seeking a booster for a child aged 12 or older can go to www.ourshot.in.gov and look for a location that carries the Pfizer vaccine, designed by PVAX, or call Indiana 211 (866-211-9966) for assistance.

IDOH said appointments are recommended, but many sites also accept walk-ins.