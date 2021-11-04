x
Coronavirus

Gov. Holcomb announces opposition to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The governor said he is directing the Indiana Department of Labor to work with Attorney General Todd Rokita on a lawsuit challenging the mandate.
Credit: AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address virtually, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his opposition to President Joe Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Thursday, expressing support for a lawsuit challenging the federal government.

“I direct the Indiana Department of Labor to work with the Attorney General on a lawsuit challenging the federal government regarding the OSHA ETS," Holcomb said in a statement. "This is an overreach of the government’s role in serving and protecting Hoosiers. While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce.”

RELATED: Vaccine mandate rules affecting 84 million Americans finalized

Holcomb's announcement came shortly after rules were finalized by the federal government requiring that tens of millions of Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or face weekly testing.

More than two dozen Republicans serving as state attorneys general have indicated they plan to sue the federal government over the measure, arguing that only Congress can enact such sweeping requirements.

RELATED: Senators Braun, Young challenge Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. senators from Indiana, Mike Braun and Todd Young, have joined a group of dozens of senators using the Congressional Review Act to challenge the mandate.

