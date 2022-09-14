Assisted living community launches high-tech cleaning tools

Trilogy Health Services has partnered with bio safety tech company R-Zero to use UV-C disinfection systems.

INDIANAPOLIS — Senior care was one of the areas most impacted by COVID-19. Heading into what’s expected to be a bad flu season, Trilogy Health Services launched state-of-the-art cleaning equipment to keep its residents and staff safe and healthy.

R-Zero destroys 99.99% of harmful microorganisms that can lead to COVID-19, seasonal flu and E. coli.

It disinfects the whole room in seven minutes or less.

“I think COVID was a catalyst for a lot of people to start asking questions about what are we doing inside our facilities to keep people safe, and I think we’re going to continue to evaluate new technologies that come out,” said Trilogy Health Services VP of Facilities Parker Lacy.

Trilogy also now uses a smaller device to train housekeepers. It gives a scientific reading that shows how clean surfaces truly are. It’s normally used in the operating room on survival equipment.

“Both have been proven time and again through clinical research of having a really big impact on reducing healthcare-acquired infections. So, that’s a big part of why we brought both of those in,” said Lacy.

The UV-C machine starts at about $30,000. They have one at every campus in Indiana and across the Midwest, around 125 machines in total.