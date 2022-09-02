'Wheel of Fortune' LIVE! Tour at Clowes Memorial Hall Saturday

Guests can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself.

INDIANAPOLIS — The “Wheel of Fortune” LIVE! Tour is coming to Clowes Memorial Hall on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The all-new live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience the game show in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios.

Guests can audition to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. They will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel and solve the puzzles on the tour’s puzzle-board to win fantastic prizes including $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more.

Audience members will get in on the fun with a chance to be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.