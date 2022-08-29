Indianapolis ventriloquist needs your votes Tuesday on 'America's Got Talent'

LOS ANGELES — An Indianapolis ventriloquist is one of 11 acts competing live Tuesday on "America's Got Talent."
Jack Williams, 25, got rave reviews from the judges during his audition, which aired Tuesday, June 14.
"I love him," "AGT" judge Howie Mandel said during Williams' audition.
According to "AGT," Williams has been performing ventriloquism for 13 years, ever since his father passed down his own childhood ventriloquist dummy.
Click here to follow Williams on Instagram, and check out his TikTok here, which has more than 1.2 million followers.
The following 11 acts are competing Tuesday, Aug. 30:
- Acapop Kids — Singing group
- Bayley Graham — Dancer
- Harper — Singer
- Jack Williams — Ventriloquist
- Jannick Holste — Magician
- Lee Collinson — Singer
- Lily Meola — Singer
- Merissa Beddows — Impressionist
- Metaphysic — Variety
- Mike E Winfield — Comedian
- The Lazy Generation — Variety
The two acts with the most votes will advance to the finale. Viewers can vote by using the "AGT" mobile app or at this link.
Avery Dixon (saxophonist), Chapel Hart (vocal trio), Drake Milligan (singer), Nicolas RIBS (magician), Sara James (singer) and Yu Hojin (magician) have already advanced to the finale.
"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on WTHR Channel 13.
