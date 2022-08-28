2 cats are looking for new roommates. Their adoption fee is $285K, but their house comes free

In Olivehurst, you can buy two cats for $285,000 and the house they live in comes free.

OLIVEHURST, California — There's an old saying about cats — that they would rather change owners than move to a new home. A case in point is in Olivehurst, California.

There's a house up for sale in that town, located about 40 miles north of Sacramento, that has feline fans (paws)ing to consider if they're ready to pounce into the hot housing market for a home that offers something they may not be able to get anywhere else.

The home belonged to a cat-loving woman who passed away and donated her home to FieldHaven Feline Center.

Cats, Spencer and Gin, have been keeping an eye on the cozy two-bedroom home and they're ready for some new roommates.

FieldHaven hopes that the new owners will adopt the pair, who are described as sweet, social and "impeccable houseguests."

Spencer and Gin... available for adoption for just $285,000 and they come with a free house! They're sweet and social,... Posted by FieldHaven Feline Center on Wednesday, August 24, 2022

The house also comes with a back porch that Spencer and Gin enjoy sunbathing on, and we're sure they'd be willing to share their beloved patio with you for the fair price of a scratch on the head.

"Spencer and Gin have lived here for some time, and don't need rehoming. They come with the house and expect food, water, and a bit of love," FieldHaven said in a Facebook post.

The house is listed on Zillow and Realtor.com. The listing says the house has brand new carpet, fresh paint, a spacious kitchen and a single-car garage with added space for the washer and dryer. It also has a bonus bathroom and shower and a bonus room leading to a spacious backyard.