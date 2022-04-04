Student enrollment open for Indy Summer Learning Labs

The all-day program provides academic instruction for students entering first through ninth grades in the fall. It runs from June 21 through July 22.

INDIANAPOLIS — Student enrollment is open for Indy Summer Learning Labs. The five-week program is aimed at boosting learning over the summer break.

The program was created by The Mind Trust and United Way of Central Indiana and is largely funded by grants from the Indiana Department of Education.

The all-day program provides academic instruction for students entering first through ninth grades in the fall. It will run from June 21 through July 22 at about 40 locations. Those location will include community centers, churches and IPS and Decatur Township schools. A full list of sites can be found by clicking here.