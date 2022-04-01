Purdue suspends COVID-19 surveillance testing as campus immunity hits 92%

Surveillance testing could be reinstated if there is a surge in case numbers or new variants emerge.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University is ending surveillance testing for students and employees not vaccinated against COVID-19. The ending of testing is effective April 1.

Biolermakers had the choice of either getting vaccinated or participating in routine surveillance testing.

The university said its campus community is now 90% vaccinated and the overall immunity is more than 92%.

Since March 18, more than 2,000 surveillance tests have been performed, and only six positive cases were found – which is a 0.3% positivity rate.

Targeted testing will continue where potential spread of coronavirus is possible.

