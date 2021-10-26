Pike Township teachers to take pay protest to school board

The Pike Classroom Teachers Association said a 10-year teacher only makes $1.90 per hour more than a new hire.

INDIANAPOLIS — Pike Township school teachers will once again make their case for higher pay Tuesday night.

This time, the teachers will appear at the district's school board meeting. They protested earlier this month outside the MSD of Pike Township Administrative Services Center

The Pike Classroom Teachers Association said a 10-year teacher only makes $1.90 per hour more than a new hire. Also, a current 18-year teacher makes $7,000 less than they did in 2006.

The association also said Pike teachers make between $10,000 and $15,000 less each year than many other districts.