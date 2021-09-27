Pike Township Schools call for e-learning day Monday

The district made the announcement on social media shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Pike Township on the northwest side of Indianapolis called off in-person instruction Monday morning, and instead, scheduled an e-learning day for all students.

"Due to circumstances beyond our control," read the district's message, "the MSD of Pike Township will have an e-learning day today, September 27, 2021. Instruction will be provided following the same daily schedule via Zoom and on Canvas. Instructional, office, and custodial staff should report to work as usual. There will be no Loving Care."

The district made the announcement on social media shortly after 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Today will be an eLearning Day for all @PikeSchools. pic.twitter.com/MiU3WiG1C7 — Pike Twnshp Schools (@PikeSchools) September 27, 2021

On Friday, Sept. 24, the district had to reschedule 10 bus routes due to a driver shortage, and some students were told they would be picked up more than two hours after their normal time, according to district communication.