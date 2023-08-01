Mrs. Brinker: Kids learn life skills through household chores

Parents who feel overwhelmed with laundry and cleaning can try enlisting their kids for help. The lessons learned will pay off for both of you.

INDIANAPOLIS — With the new year in full swing, many people have been doing a bit of deep cleaning around their houses, and it can be tough work putting up all those holiday decorations and getting things organized by yourself.

13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School has a way you can include your kids and lighten the load of those household chores.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: Other than having a cleaner house, what are the benefits of including your kids in your household chores?

Mrs. Brinker: Chores are so important. Not only do they teach kids important life skills, they also give kids a sense of responsibility and self-respect. Schools consistently assign different classroom jobs for this purpose. When a child has some sort of job and responsibility, they respect their surroundings more and they also get a boost in self-esteem because they see themselves as contributing members of the larger group.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: When do you think is a good age to start having kids do chores?

Mrs. Brinker: I would say as soon as they are able to help pick up toys and put them away, they should be getting used to contributing to household chores and cleaning. One big hurdle to get past with chores - and I'm guilty of this myself as a mom - is that things won't be done just like you want them. That is okay. It is a process and the worst thing you can do is to have your kiddo try to do some dishes and not do a good job, and then nitpick their work or not ask them to do it again. Give praise often while your child is working and do your best to celebrate the work.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: Do you suggest that kids earn things for doing the work? Stickers or an allowance or anything like that?

Mrs. Brinker: This is a personal decision for your family. I am not a fan of an allowance because I feel part of the point of chores is to help contribute to your household. No one pays me to clean my own house or do my laundry, it just needs to be done. From working with kids for the past twenty years, I also notice that there is a certain entitlement that kids are having more and more - that they feel they are owed a reward every time they do something. There are several people out there who do support an allowance because they feel it teaches kids about finances and ties hard work to income, which makes sense, as well.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: Is there a way to make chores educational?

Mrs. Brinker: I feel there is always a way to make things educational! Sorting laundry and finding pairs of socks is an important skill for young kids. Have your child help you prepare a meal. That involves math and reasoning skills. You also have the option to read and follow a recipe, which is important. Make picking up toys a fun game by asking small children to first get all of the red toys picked up, then the blue. Have older children help you with paying bills and the family budget. That will teach financial literacy skills. There are always opportunities for learning in everything you do!