Mrs Brinker: Teaching kids how to be grateful

Mrs. Jennifer Brinker shares some ways to talk with your children this week on how to be happy and grateful.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Thanksgiving is almost here and signals our time to reflect, give thanks and be grateful. Parents may face the challenge of helping children understand how to be grateful, but 13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker - the assistant principal at Greenwood Middle School - shared ways to talk with your children on how to be happy and grateful.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: With all the kids you have known throughout your career in eduction, what makes for a happy kid?

Mrs. Brinker: So many factors go into having happy kids. They obviously have to have all their needs met and some of their wants. They need supportive and caring adults in their lives. They need stable environments they can thrive in. But the number one thing that you can do to boost happiness is teaching gratitude from a young age.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: How do you teach a child to be grateful?

Mrs. Brinker: Well, the first thing you can do is to be a grateful person yourself. Kids are always watching your every move. If you act like you deserve every good thing in your life, your child will take that same attitude of entitlement. Use the word grateful often. At the dinner table in the evening, not just on Thanksgiving but every day, take turns talking about what you are thankful for. Things are great, but don’t just make it about this. Talk about all of those things in your life that you appreciate, especially your kids!

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: You work with teenagers, who can be ungrateful at times. What do you think is often the cause of that entitlement?

Mrs. Brinker: As parents, we really do have the best intentions with making our kids happy. But sometimes we can spoil them and let them take things for granted. I am not suggesting that we shouldn’t do kind things for our kids or get them things they want. But we have to remain measured with that. They also have to learn that you don’t always get everything that you want. It is okay for your kiddo to want something that they don’t get. We want to give them the moon and stars, but that sets them up to think their whole life will be that way and therefore won’t be grateful for what they do have.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: What are some more ideas for ways to increase gratitude.

Mrs. Brinker: I am a huge fan of thank-you cards. From preschool age kids, this could simply mean a drawing of some sort. As they get older, they can expand upon this. The whole world could use more kindness right now, so model gratitude by saying "thank you" out and about in public. Keep a gratitude journal. You will find that it is an instant mood boost to start your day and you can grab one for less than $10 on Amazon. Some of you have long car rides coming up this week. Pick a letter of the alphabet and name as many things as you can think of that start with that letter that you are thankful for.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: Any specifics for Thanksgiving day?