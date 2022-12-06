Mrs. Brinker: Learning over summer break

WTHR education expert Jennifer Brinker shared some ways to sneak learning into your child's summer break on 13Sunrise.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Summer break is here for students across Indiana, but that does not mean that education stops. On 13Sunrise, WTHR education expert Jennifer Brinker shared some ways to sneak learning into your child's summer break with Matthew Fultz.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: What is the number one thing parents can do to help students maintain their academics during the summer months?

Mrs. Brinker: I would say reading every single day is the top priority for your child. It is amazing what even 20 minutes daily will do to boost skills. I would suggest making trips to your local library so you aren't breaking the bank on books. To get the biggest benefit from a book, you need to discuss the book with your child. Ask them basic comprehension questions as you go to make sure they are reading something at the appropriate level for them.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: What are some fun things to do if you want to go out and explore, but want to save some money?

Mrs. Brinker: Honestly, we as parents can tend to think we need to go on big vacations or spend the day at a museum for kids to learn or feel like they've done something special, but that isn't the case. Spending time with you and discovering something new is a great way to spend your time in summer. Go on a nature walk. Head downtown and check out the architecture. Try out a scavenger hunt. You can find some great resources online. I found a city scavenger hunt where you must find the capital, a statue, a historical plaque, a flower shop. These types of activities aren't costly, but they will leave your child feeling like you did something fun that day. It increases learning whenever kids can do something out of the ordinary.

Matthew Fultz - WTHR: You mentioned vacations. Summer is the season for taking those family trips. Any tips for learning here?

Mrs. Brinker: Of course, trips are a great way to learn new things. Try to look up what kind of attractions are in the area that you are visiting. It could be something like a museum, but could also just be a different type of state park or something like that. Visit some universities when you travel. It is never too early to start talking about college.

I will also point out, though, make sure you are taking some time during the summer to rest. It is okay for the kids to get bored; it forces them to be creative. It is okay to have lazy days; it helps them recharge for the fall.

It is okay to have days where they have to do chores. That prepares them for life. Whatever you do, try, and enjoy your summer break-those school supplies will be hitting the shelves again in no time!