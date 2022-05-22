Mrs. Brinker: End-of-year struggles

13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker shared advice on dealing with end of the year burnout for students.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Summer break is almost here for Indiana students. However, parents might be noticing that children seem more tired than usual or maybe even downright cranky.

13News Education Expert Jennifer Brinker from Greenwood Middle School shared advice on dealing with end-of-the-year burnout for students.

Matthew Fultz WTHR: Why are parents noticing that their kid seems irritable when these end-of-the-year activities are fun?

Mrs. Brinker: End-of-the-year burnout is a real thing. When we don’t have time to rest and recharge, when routines are disrupted, these are times where kids can get stressed out. When we as adults have too much going on, we can get a little overwhelmed, just like our kids.

Matthew Fultz WTHR: Are there negative things about the end of the year?

Mrs. Brinker: Well, we just came off of end-of-the-year assessments, which are no fun for anyone. So kids are tired from that. Many older students have finals at the end of the year, which are tough.

I would also just say that transitions are very stressful for kids. Graduating high school, heading to high school, leaving elementary school, all of these milestones for kids bring uncertainty, not just excitement.

Keep in mind that, even though things might sound like something to be excited about, they can add stress.

Matthew Fultz WTHR: So, what should parents do if they think their child is struggling right now?

Mrs. Brinker: First of all, try to keep your routines as intact as possible. Take time to enjoy meals together. Try for a regular bedtime, when possible (even for older kids). Anything that is the norm should be the attempt.

Secondly, I would say just say "no" to extra “stuff.” We can tend to stretch ourselves too thin and cause unnecessary burnout. Say your child has finals, a track meet, and has been invited to a friend’s house for dinner. Give them permission to say "no" (to the invitation). We must allow our kids and ourselves as parents to realize when enough is enough and take a break.

Matthew Fultz WTHR: Any final advice?

Mrs. Brinker: Keep your kids talking to you. You might not even realize that your child is stressed, because their response might look atypical (think apathy, being withdrawn).