IPS offers catch-up clinics for routine shots at Attucks High School

The events are open to everyone and will include free school supplies and gift card raffles.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The video above is a previous report about the IPS safety plan ahead of the the 2021-22 school year.

Indianapolis Public Schools is helping families get back on track with routine shots and COVID-19 vaccines for their children.

Because routine doctor visits, including immunizations for preventable diseases like measles, polio and HPV, were canceled due to the pandemic, IPS, along with MDWise and the Indiana Immunization Coalition, will host two days of clinics at Crispus Attucks High School in February and March.

The first "Back on Track" event is scheduled Tuesday, Feb. 15 with another on Wednesday, March 16 at Crispus Attucks High School.

In addition to the routine childhood vaccinations mentioned above, flu shots and, for those 5 and older, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available.

"It's important that as many Hoosier kids as possible get vaccinated against preventable diseases," said Jessica Cromer, president and CEO of MDwise. "We're hosting 'Back on Track' to help ensure Indiana communities and families are healthy."

The event is open to everyone and will include free school supplies and raffles every 30 minutes for $50 gift cards from MDwise. Parents and caregivers should sign up online at patients.vaxcare.com/registration. You will need to enter the enrollment code IN65942, then select Crispus Attucks 2/15 or 3/16. Registration is encouraged but not required.

Anyone who needs a ride to the clinic can call MDwise customer service at 800-356-1204.

Children younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult with a valid ID, such as a driver’s license, identification card or passport.

Insurance is not required, but if a child is covered by health insurance, that information must be shared at the clinic.

Dates and Times:

Feb. 15, 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

March 16, 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Crispus Attucks High School, 1140 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St., Indianapolis