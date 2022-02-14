Indiana coronavirus updates: Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week, while Canadian officials held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.

Detroit International Bridge Co. said in a statement that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again.” Esther Jentzen, spokeswoman for the company, said in a later text to The Associated Press that the bridge reopened to traffic at 11 p.m. EST.

The crossing normally carries 25% of all trade between the two countries, and the blockade on the Canadian side had disrupted business in both countries, with automakers forced to shut down several assembly plants.

The demonstrations have reverberated across Canada and beyond, with similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 77.73 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 2 a.m. Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 919,600 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 411.74 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.81 million deaths and more than 10.19 billion vaccine doses administered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

US authorizes Lilly antibody drug to fight omicron

U.S. health regulators authorized a new antibody drug from Eli Lilly that targets the omicron variant Friday. The FDA approval is a key step in restocking the nation's arsenal against the latest version of COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration said it cleared the Lilly drug bebtelovimab, pronounced “beb-teh-LO-vi-mab” for adults and adolescent patients with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19. Lilly announced work on the treatment late last year after testing revealed that its previous antibody therapy was ineffective against the dominant omicron variant.

The FDA announcement comes after the two leading monoclonal antibody treatments in the U.S. turned out to be ineffective against omicron. Data indicate the Lilly drug also works against the emerging BA.2 mutation of omicron.

The Biden administration purchased 600,000 doses before the authorization and will begin shipping initial supplies to state health authorities for distribution.

Lilly said the contract for its new drug is worth at least $720 million. Under the U.S. contract with Lilly, the government will receive about 300,000 treatment courses of the new antibody drug in February and another 300,000 in March.