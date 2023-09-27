Partnership will help IPS students enroll at IU Indianapolis

The simplified process will help students looking to attend Indiana University Indianapolis starting in 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is announcing a new initiative that will help simplify the college enrollment process for high school students interested in attending Indiana University Indianapolis starting in 2024.

The event comes during "College GO!" week when 36 of Indiana's higher education institutions waive fees for applications.

It is part of the state’s effort to get more students enrolled in college amid declining enrollment numbers.

Officials believe this partnership will take the commitment to the next level by making it easier for IPS students to become Jaguars beginning in fall 2024.