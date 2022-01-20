K-12 enrollment jumps for 2021 school year

The increase in 2021 was driven by a 5.25% increase in kindergarten enrollment.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana saw an increase in enrollment in K-12 schools in 2021, compared to the 2020 school year. The increase was 0.7%, which is a little under 100,000 students.

Enrollment in public and accredited non-public schools has grown to 1.12 million students, 1.03 million of which are enrolled in public schools.

The increase in 2021 was driven by a 5.25% increase in kindergarten enrollment. The state believes that jump is tied to parents waiting to enroll their children due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With growing enrollment across all school types, today Indiana’s educators are focused on helping our students recover learning impacted by COVID-19 disruptions and building the foundational knowledge and skills to prepare them for a lifetime of future success,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education.

More than 83,000 students are in Indiana’s accredited non-public schools, a number which represents 7.4% of Indiana’s students.

The increase in enrollment breaks down to a 0.2% increase in public schools (2,999) and 5.9% increase in non-public schools (4,672).