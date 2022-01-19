Lebanon school bus route cancellations leave parents scrambling

Lebanon Schools have had to cancel several routes the last few weeks when a driver calls in sick.

LEBANON, Indiana — Once again, some parents in Lebanon had to figure out another way to get their kids home from school Wednesday after the district canceled a bus route. It couldn’t find a driver.

“We had every available person (already driving) - including one of our mechanics to fill in. So there's no other licensed driver available … it wears on folks,” said Superintendent Jon Milleman, echoing the frustration of parents and administrators alike.

Lebanon Schools have had to cancel several routes the last few weeks when a driver calls in sick or, in Wednesday’s case, to attend a funeral.

“When your sub pool is so shallow and when life events happen like they would for any of us, unfortunately you have to forgo a route,” Milleman said.

Lebanon Schools is down three full time bus drivers. The few subs they have are currently filling those roles. This district’s problem is a familiar one.

Late last year, other districts including Pike Township Schools in Marion County and Anderson Community Schools moved to remote learning because there weren’t enough bus drivers.

It’s also a problem nationwide. This month, the U.S. Department of Transportation, along with the Department of Education, announced they will allow states to waive the portion of the commercial driver’s license skills test that requires applicants to “identify ‘under the hood’ engine components.” All other parts of the written and road test remain.

“This federal waiver will help states that are short on bus drivers,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Jan. 4. “By allowing states to focus on the testing requirements that are critical to safety, we will get additional, qualified drivers behind the wheel to get kids to school safely.”

13News reached out to the Indiana BMV to see whether Indiana will apply the waiver. So far, the BMV has not responded.

Milleman said Lebanon Schools are offering their current employees financial incentives to get a commercial driver’s license to drive a school bus as well. So far, he said several employees have taken advantage of the offer and are currently in the process of obtaining the license.