Greenwood automotive teacher wins national education prize

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A Greenwood teacher earned national recognition Tuesday morning.

Andrice Tucker, an automotive teacher at Central Nine Career Center, was announced as one of 20 winners across the country of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.

Tucker won $15,000 for himself and $35,000 for his program.

The mission of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is to increase understanding, support and investment in skilled trades education in U.S. public high schools.

Tucker was previously a finalist for the award in 2018 and 2020.

"We deeply appreciate the work skilled trades teachers do to prepare and inspire our next generation of tradespeople," said Eric Smidt, founder of national tool retailer Harbor Freight Tools. "Their work is urgently needed, because while our country’s need for building and repairs is growing, our skilled trades workforce is shrinking."

The winning teachers come from a variety of skilled trades, including automotive, construction, carpentry, industrial technology, welding, agricultural mechanics and machining.

Winners were recognized in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

