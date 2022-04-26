Edinburgh schools' referendum could be last chance to avoid consolidation

The district says without voters’ support, it will have to consolidate with another district in five years.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Next week, voters in Johnson and Bartholomew counties will decided if they want to approve a $742,000 operating referendum for the Edinburgh Community School Corporation. The district says without voters’ support, it will have to consolidate with another district in five years.

“We want to make sure this school is here, not just for the next few years, but generations to come,” said Superintendent Ron Ross.

Ross took on the position at the beginning of this school year. He inherited a district plagued with multiple challenges, including declining enrollment, a limited tax base and lack of state funding.

The district plans to use referendum dollars to tackle those issues. The plan is to retain families by offering more academic opportunities and retaining good teachers. So increasing teacher pay is a key goal.

Ross said Edinburgh doesn’t need to match dollar for dollar with larger districts, “If you work in a large district, you have large district problems.”

“We want to be able to say there's only a few thousand dollars between us and our competitors, but what we have to offer is a stronger brand and that small hometown feel,” he said.

That hometown feel is why veteran teacher Rick Bechtel supports the referendum. He’s about to retire, but said the middle and high school are the heart of the community. He fears without its own school district, Edinburgh may lose its center and charm.

“If you're going to pay a school tax, why not pay for our kids and keep 'em here?" he said.

The estimated impact for a homeowner with a house worth $100,000 is about an extra $10 a month. The district has a program on its website for residents to see how the referendum will impact their taxes monthly and annually.

There’s a sprinkling of “vote yes” signs around town, but not everyone is planning to vote that way.

“I think it’s a temporary fix for a bigger issue,” said Christina Wade.

Wade lives in the district and has two young children, but does not plan to send them to Edinburgh schools.

”I think that consolidation is a good option,” he said. “It could open up opportunities for the current staff and then also open up more opportunities for students to have more options for languages, sports, and things of that nature.”

Wade thinks the referendum will delay an inevitable consolidation, but Ross disagrees. He argues if the district can stabilize enrollment, it will be OK.

Another major part of the plan for extra tax dollars is to expand busing. The goal is to offer all students a ride to school.

“We lose students who need to be picked up by a bus,” Ross said. “We lose students every year. I’ve heard since I’ve gotten here.”