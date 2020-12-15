Carmel Clay Schools hires new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator

Terri Roberts-Leonard will help the district’s recruiting, retaining, and supporting of a diverse staff.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel Clay Schools announced Terri Roberts-Leonard as the new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Coordinator.

Roberts-Leonard will help the district’s recruiting, retaining, and supporting of a diverse staff, educating a diverse student body, and creating a safe and welcoming environment.

In August, a group of families in Carmel called on the school district to take action over concerns of racism at Carmel High School.

Organizers with Carmel Against Racial Injustice (CARI) said they had been contacted by numerous students at the school who detailed incidents of repeated racism at the high school.

At the time, the district responded by saying it had current and future plans to work in equity and inclusion as part of its strategic plan. The district also said it would "not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on race, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, religion, or disability."

Roberts-Leonard has a bachelor’s degree in communication with a minor in African-American studies from the University of Cincinnati. She earned her master’s degree in school counseling from Morehead State University, as well as a Master of Education in sport administration from Xavier University.

She has held positions at Franklin College, University of Cincinnati, the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Morehead State University, and Ball State University.