Woman dies in hit-and-run crash on Indy's east side

Police said two people were arguing when a car traveling eastbound struck the female walking in the roadway on East 30th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was killed after being hit by a car on the city's east side Wednesday morning.

Police said two people were walking westbound at the 9200 block of East 30th Street near North Post Road shortly after 2:30 a.m. According to police, one of the two people was on the sidewalk and the other, identified only as a woman, was in the eastbound travel lane.

Police said the two people were arguing when a car traveling eastbound struck the woman. According to police, the driver of the car continued traveling eastbound on East 30th Street and did not stop to render aid.

The woman died from her injuries.

Upon further investigation, detectives believe the car was a white Hyundai sedan.