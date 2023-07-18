3 special prosecutors to focus on gun crimes in Indianapolis

The partnership will allow three special prosecutors to go after those who commit gun crimes.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Zach Myers, Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor announced a new partnership to fight violent crime.

The partnership will allow three special prosecutors to go after those who commit gun crimes. Criminals like those who shot and injured two IMPD officers in April.

"When they confronted their target, they were met with military-grade firepower from an AR-15," Hogsett said.

The bullets ripped through their cruiser.

The gunman was previously convicted of carrying a handgun without a license in 2000 and 2006, as well as another handgun violation in 2017.

"We know in law enforcement that there are cases that we would very much like to bring federally that we are unable to do today surely because of resources," Myers said.

The City-County Council approved $225,000 in funding for the special prosecutors, who will also go after organized crime groups, gun trafficking, even those who commit domestic violence.

"There's no parole in the federal system. They are frequently serving their sentences away from the state or away from the influences that may have been involved in their criminal activity," Myers said.

Donna Eide, a former federal prosecutor and special assistant tells 13News the feds can go to trial faster and aren't overwhelmed with cases.

"The feds can do more complex investigations. They're not overwhelmed like the state and police. It's their way of picking up part of the load," said Eide, adjunct professor at IU Robert H. McKinney School of Law.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears told 13News last year there was a "significant backlog" in criminal cases.

About 37,000 pending criminal cases – between 5,000 to 10,000 more than usual.

On Tuesday, Mears' office wasn't specific on updated numbers, but did say they resolve about 24,000 cases each year.

"Part of making the public safer is identifying the people who took someone away from that family's dinner table," Myers said.