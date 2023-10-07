City-County Council approves proposal aimed at reducing gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal to cut down on gun violence in the city received City-County Council approval Monday.
The plan was previously approved on a 9-4 vote of the public safety and criminal justice committee.
The proposal, first introduced by Mayor Joe Hogsett, sought to take two main steps. First, it raises the age to buy a gun in Indianapolis to 21 years old. He also asked for a ban on assault rifles within city limits.
Those in favor of the proposals called it "common sense legislation." Opponents said it was unconstitutional.
"To those that don't want us to be here tonight, I won't be threatened into turning my back on Indianapolis residents," Hogsett said when the proposal was introduced. "I am not backing down."
These plans will not immediately go into effect. State law prevents local governments, like Indianapolis, from regulating guns in ways like this. But if the state regulations are lifted or if the law is changed by legislature or the courts, then the city would be allowed to implement these new restrictions.
After Monday's vote, Hogsett released the following statement:
"Tonight’s Council votes on Proposals 149 and 156 prove that Indianapolis and its leadership won't back down from taking bold steps to protect residents and neighborhoods. I applaud the Council’s bipartisan support for funding our partnership with U.S. Attorney Zach Myers, holding the worst of the worst offenders to account. I also wish to thank those who approved our common-sense gun safety measures, including a ban on semiautomatic assault weapons, increasing the purchasing age to 21, requiring handgun licenses, and removing the concealed carry of firearms. Tonight we are sending a clear message of where we stand about the causes of gun violence and the proliferation of illegal weapons on our streets."