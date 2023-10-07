City-County Council approves proposal aimed at reducing gun violence

Supporters of the proposal called it "common sense legislation." Opponents said it was unconstitutional.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A proposal to cut down on gun violence in the city received City-County Council approval Monday.

The plan was previously approved on a 9-4 vote of the public safety and criminal justice committee.

The proposal, first introduced by Mayor Joe Hogsett, sought to take two main steps. First, it raises the age to buy a gun in Indianapolis to 21 years old. He also asked for a ban on assault rifles within city limits.

Those in favor of the proposals called it "common sense legislation." Opponents said it was unconstitutional.

"To those that don't want us to be here tonight, I won't be threatened into turning my back on Indianapolis residents," Hogsett said when the proposal was introduced. "I am not backing down."

These plans will not immediately go into effect. State law prevents local governments, like Indianapolis, from regulating guns in ways like this. But if the state regulations are lifted or if the law is changed by legislature or the courts, then the city would be allowed to implement these new restrictions.

After Monday's vote, Hogsett released the following statement: