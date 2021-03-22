Suspect charged in Super 8 Motel shooting on Indy's northeast side

Cassidy Charleston has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Cody Campbell the morning of March 15, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives announced the arrest in the March 15 shooting death of Cody Campbell at the Super 8 Motel on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police said they arrested 25-year-old Cassidy Charleston on March 16 for his alleged involvement Campbell's death. Charleston was charged on Friday in Marion County with murder and carrying a handgun without a license.



Police were called just before 4 a.m. Monday, March 15 to the 7200 block of East 82nd Street to investigate a report of a person possibly injured. Police found Campbell outside the Super 8 Motel. He appeared to be shot and died after he was taken to the hospital.

Homicide detectives learned Campbell was staying at the motel with several other people. Police said the shooting happened inside one of the rooms at the motel.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.