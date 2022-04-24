State Police arrest Richmond man for DUI in deadly crash

Troopers located 22-year-old Brock Robinson near the scene of a crash that killed a Liberty man and injured a Richmond couple.

UNION COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police arrested a Richmond man Saturday night for driving drunk and leaving the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 27 near Liberty, Indiana.

Troopers located 22-year-old Brock Robinson near the scene of a crash south of Richmond that killed a Liberty man and injured a Richmond couple.

Robinson displayed signs of impairment and an odor of alcohol, according a state trooper who was investigaing the crash, and was taken to Richmond for toxicology testing before he was jailed in Union County on three felony charges including reckless driving and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

State Police identifed the dead man as 37-year-old David Marshall Jr. of Liberty. Investigators said he was a backseat passenger in a car driven by Richmond's Anthony Talbert, 61. Talbert's car was struck from behind by Robinson's car just after 10:15 p.m. and flipped down an embankment.

Marshall was not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene by Union County Coroner Rob Leavitt.

Anthony Talbert was injured in the crash and taken to Richmond for treatment. A front seat passenger, Donna Talbert of Richmond, was flown to Dayton, Ohio for her injuries.

State Police crash investigators said Robinson's Subaru was speeding before colliding with the back of Talbert's Lexus. After the collision, the Lexus traveled off the roadway and struck a guardrail before going airborne into a wooded area, hitting a tree head-on, then landing on its roof.