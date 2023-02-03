Muncie man arrested with cocaine, illegal gun during traffic stop

Jeffery Allen was arrested on two felony cocaine charges and another felony firearms charge, as well as misdemeanor marijuana charges.

MUNCIE, Ind. — State Police troopers arrested a Muncie man Thursday night during a traffic stop after they found illegal drugs and guns in his SUV.

Jeffery L. Allen identified himself when he was stopped at 10:30 p.m. for failing to use a turn signal on East Willard Street in Muncie. When the trooper making the stop detected an odor of marijuana coming from the Jeep Allen was driving, he called for backup, and the troopers searched the SUV.

They found approximately 12 grams of suspected cocaine, 12 grams of marijuana and U.S. currency.

A trooper also located a loaded 9mm handgun, and found that Allen, 46, had a prior conviction for armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Allen was arrested on two felony cocaine charges and another felony firearms charge, as well as misdemeanor marijuana charges.