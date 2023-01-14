Police: Anderson man shoots father during altercation

Police said the victim was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 31-year-old Anderson man is in custody for allegedly shooting his father Friday night.

Police received several reports of shots fired in the 500 block of West 2nd Street just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find a 52-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Officers found the suspect, who was armed and later identified as the victim's son, nearby and took him into custody without incident, according to an Anderson Police Department spokesperson. Investigators believe the men were involved in an altercation when the suspect shot his father.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition. The suspect is being held in the Madison County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.