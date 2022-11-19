1 critically wounded in near east side shooting

IMPD said the shooting happened near 2725 E. Michigan St., which is the address for a liquor store on the corner of East Michigan and North Rural streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a near east Indianapolis shooting that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a shooting at 2725 E. Michigan St., which is the address for Rural Inn, a liquor store on the corner at the intersection of East Michigan and North Rural streets.

Police told 13News that the shooting happened outside the store. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. That person, who police have not identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not yet shared further details about the shooting, including what led up to it and if any suspects have been identified or arrested.