Riley Hospital wagon stolen from Columbus 2-year-old

COLUMBUS, Indiana — A Columbus mom is asking for the community’s help after her son’s wagon was stolen from her home Wednesday night on his birthday.

Alexandria Sutton said it isn’t just any wagon. It was a special gift to her 2-year-old son Avery from Riley Hospital for Children to help transport all his heavy medical equipment.

Sutton said it was stolen off the back porch of her home in Columbus.

The wagon is red and has the number 500 on the front wooden panel.

She is hoping someone will spot it and return it. Right now, she is offering a $50 reward.

“Avery has so much equipment. He has a ventilator, oxygen and monitors. The whole works,” Sutton said. “[Riley] gave us this wagon to try and make it easier for getting him to the doctors and home.”