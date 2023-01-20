Police: Suspected shooter in Evansville Walmart killed by police

Police said one person was wounded before officers killed the shooting suspect in the store on the west side of Evansville Thursday night.

EVANSVILLE, Indiana — Police in Evansville shot and killed a shooting suspect at a Walmart store Thursday night.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Walmart store on South Red Bank Road just before 10 p.m. CST. Once inside the store, Evansville Police Sgt. Anna Gray said the suspect fired shots at officers, who shot back, eventually killing the male suspect.

At least one person was known to be injured in the shooting. Gray said that victim was awake at the scene before being transported to a local hospital. That victim's condition is not known.

Active shooter inside Walmart West. EPD on scene. Avoid the area! — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) January 20, 2023

Police said it was possible other people may have been wounded in the shooting, as people ran from the store. Gray urged those who may have been wounded but left the scene to return to the Walmart or call 911 to report their injuries.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Gray said a possible motive for the shooting was not known, including if the shooting was random in nature or if it was a targeted attack.

Police are on the scene of the shooting, interviewing dozens of employees and shoppers who were in the store when the shooting happened.